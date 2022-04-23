‘Missing In The Brazos Valley Day’ declared by local leaders Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders from all around the Brazos Valley are working to increase awareness about missing people in the area.

According to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, 358 people were reported missing to Brazos Valley Law Enforcement Agencies in 2021. Over 70% of those cases, were people under the age of 18.

“Children are our future and we need to make this place as safe as we can and Amber Alert is a great way to do that,” Janie McDougal said.

McDougal was in attendance at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments when local agencies presented a proclamation calling for April 22, 2022, to be Missing in the Brazos Valley Day. She works with the Dansby Grant Charitable Foundation who helps provide donations to AANBV.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that we have here that will help these people who have missing loved ones. I can’t imagine anything more excruciating than that experience so we’re glad to help in any way we can,” she said.

Like McDougal, many of the attendees shared concerns with missing juveniles in the community.

“Truth of the matter is, we do have young people that go missing, their loved ones are in absolute chaos until they find out what happened and it’s our job as a community and as leadership within the community to do all we can during this anxious time for them and also do what we can to prevent this from occurring again and again and again,” Grimes County Judge, Joe Fauth, said.

Fauth was one of the seven county judges from each Brazos Valley county to sign the proclamation. Those celebrating included law enforcement agencies, victim advocates and government leaders.

There were also families of missing people in attendance and a livestreamed reading of the proclamation.

“Everybody needs to be aware of it particularly county government, our leadership, we have a responsibility to provide safety for our citizens,” Fauth said.

Chuck Fleeger, the executive director for AANBV, said each of those agencies play a vital role when one goes missing. But, it only works when they all work together.

“Everybody’s doing what they’re good at. The media is doing what the media does, search and rescue people do what the search and rescue people do, law enforcement does what they do, victim advocates do what they do, emergency managers, county judges, administrators from law enforcement, everybody coming together and doing the stuff that they do well for the singular purpose of finding the missing person or finding the missing child,” he said.

Fleeger said the best way the public can help is by sharing missing persons information online and in their community.

The proclamation also recognizes April 24 to April 30 to be Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.