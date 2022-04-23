Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Hosts Annual Team Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2021-22 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday.

Kurtis Mathews highlighted the afternoon, earning Danny Green Memorial MVP and Performance of the Year after a historic final season in Aggieland. Mathews became the first men’s diving NCAA Champion in program history and the first men’s diver to sweep the springboards at the championship meet since 2017. The Sydney, Australia native took down his own school record with a score of 438.20 in the 1-meter final to claim his first national title of the week. Twenty-four hours later, he posted a score of 91.20 on the last dive of his collegiate career to close out a high-scoring final round and finish atop the field, securing a second championship victory. At SEC Championships, Mathews started the meet claiming silver on the 3-meter on day one, and turned around to take back his 1-meter crown on day two.

Mathews concluded his collegiate career as a two-time national champion, six-time All-American, medaling seven times at SEC Championships, including four SEC titles. He holds both springboard school records after taking down his own top score on the 1-meter to win his first NCAA title and setting the 3-meter record with a score of 483.55 at the Air Force Diving Invite this season.

Thomas Shomper was named the team’s Most Improved Swimmer after seeing significant time drops throughout his sophomore season. He put his offseason work on display in the first meet of the year, clocking a then-lifetime bests at the SMU Classic. He added key points for the Aggies at SEC Championships, earning second swims in both backstroke events and finishing as high as 14th in the 200 back. Allen Bottego earned Most Improved Diver honors after an impressive collegiate debut. Bottego qualified for NCAA Championships after finishing atop the field on the platform at NCAA Zones. At SEC Championships, Bottego earned a spot in the 1-meter final and went on to place eighth, while also adding an 11th-place finish on the platform.

To conclude the 2021-22 season, 14 Aggies made the trip to NCAA Championships, including six individual swimmers and four divers. A&M placed 19th at the post-season meet, marking the program’s fourth straight top-20 finish.

Complete list of 2021-22 awards:

Danny Green Memorial MVP – Kurtis Mathews

Most Improved Swimmer - Thomas Shomper

Most Improved Diver - Allen Bottego

Performance of the Year – Kurtis Mathews 3-meter final at NCAA Championships

Aggie Heart Award - Kaloyan Bratanov

Trey Heye Memorial Award – Kraig Bray

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team celebrated its 2021-22 season at the annual team banquet on Saturday afternoon. After announcing academic and team awards, seniors reflected on their time at A&M before the event concluded with a recap of the season.

Sophomore Chloe Stepanek earned the team’s Swimming MVP Award for the second straight season. The Northport, New York native lowered her own 200 free school record at SEC Championships with a time of 1:42.40 as the leadoff leg on the 800 free relay. She also returned to the podium at the conference championships meet, bringing home a bronze medal and All-SEC Second Team honors for her performance in the 200 free individual event. Alyssa Clairmont was named the Diving MVP after a very successful third season in Aggieland. Clairmont earned a spot to compete at NCAA Championships for the first time in her career after posting top-12 scores in all three events at NCAA Zones, including the top score on the platform.

Jordan Buechler and Sarah Holt were the co-recipients of the Most Improved Swimmer Award following impressive collegiate debuts. After a challenging dual meet season, Buechler saw her hard work pay off as she qualified for the 200 free and and 100 back finals at SEC Championships, while also helping the 400 free relay team clock and automatic qualifying for NCAA Championships. She went on to join the Aggies in Atlanta for NCAA Championships and was a key contributor on the relays. Holt saw great progress throughout the season, breaking out in the final road meet of the year at LSU with season-best times in the fly events. She also added key points for the Aggies at SEC Championships, earning second swims in both butterfly events. Payton Props was named the Most Improved Diver. She qualified for NCAA Zones for the first time in her career, punching her ticket to the meet with her top scores of the year in the dual meet season finale against SMU.

Complete list of 2021-22 awards:

Swimming MVP – Chloe Stepanek

Most Improved Swimmer – Jordan Buechler and Sarah Holt

Diving MVP – Alyssa Clairmont

Most Improved Diver – Payton Props

Iron Woman Sports Performance Award – Abigail Ahrens

CBart Academic Attitude Award – Chloe Ceyanes

Aggie Heart Award in Memory of Bob Stallings – Mollie Wright

Jody Tanner – Hansen Optimist Award – Abigail Ahrens

2022-23 Team Captains - Mollie Wright, Abigail Ahrens, Abby Grottle, Alyssa Clairmont