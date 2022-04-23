Texas A&M Takes Down No. 2 Alabama, 6-4, on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A facility record 2,231 fans gathered at Davis Diamond Friday night to witness the Texas A&M softball team (25-17, 4-12 SEC) take down No. 2 Alabama (38-7, 13-6 SEC), 6-4, in its series opener with the Crimson Tide.

The pitching staff of Grace Uribe, Makinzy Herzog and Emiley Kennedy worked together to hold Alabama to zero earned runs, while the Aggies’ victory marked the first win over a No. 2-ranked team since beating Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals in 2018.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 6-4

Trinity Cannon: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, HR, 2B

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-4, RBI, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 6-4

Grace Uribe: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Makinzy Herzog: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Emiley Kennedy: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 6-4

Herzog hit her fourth home run of the season in the opening frame to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead.

Alabama used a fielding error by the Aggies to tack four unearned runs on the board in the top of the third inning.

The Maroon & White answered by utilizing an error by the Crimson Tide, as Haley Lee and Koko Wooley charged home to cut into A&M’s deficit.

In the bottom of the fifth, Trinity Cannon doubled to right center, allowing Lee and Wooley to score again. Cannon made it home after Morgan Smith singled to centerfield, putting the Aggies up 6-4.

Closing pitcher Emiley Kennedy stepped into the circle for the final two innings, grabbing her second save of the season as A&M took the series opener over Alabama.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On tonight’s win…

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier for one of my ball clubs than I am tonight for these guys. Our kids have been working hard and they came out and just fought. Our pitching staff did a phenomenal job. We did a good job taking advantage of Alabama’s errors and got a couple of runs off their mistakes. But we continued to put pressure on them and get some quality at-bats.”

On a record-setting attendance…

“I’m just really appreciative of the fans and it’s so great to play in that kind of atmosphere. When I had the privilege to be a part of designing and planning this stadium, that’s what you dream about. You dream about those 2,000 seats and everyone sitting there comfortably, having a great time. I’m just really happy our team could perform the way they did so that the crowd could see what this team is all about.”

Sophomore infielder Trinity Cannon

On the pressure being at-bat with two outs…

“It was a pressure situation for sure, but at the same time, you have to see it as every other at-bat. We talk about that in practice, we work on it in the cages and on the field. You can’t let it get to you and just play the way you know how to play.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Davis Diamond Saturday at 6 p.m. to compete against Alabama in the second game of the weekend series. The game is set to air nationally on SEC Network.

