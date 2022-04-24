2022 Jefferson Awards: Henry Mayo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -You have probably seen 2022 Jefferson Awards recipient Henry Mayo volunteering at a local event across the Brazos Valley. Henry doesn’t just give his time to one organization, but instead gives all his time to helping as many as he can.

“Henry is the volunteer of all organizations,” said Leisha Mullins Museum of the American G.I. Secretary & Treasurer. “He doesn’t just work for one or volunteer for one organization he volunteers for right now. I can think of at least four that he is working on and there is probably more.”

Mullins describes Henry as the ultimate volunteer.

“He doesn’t even consider it volunteer work,” said Mullins. “It’s just innate within his nature to help people.”

The story’s the same across the Brazos Valley.

Henry has helped with Boonville Days for over 15 years and has served on the board of the El Camino Real de Los Tejas National Historic Trail Association.

Deborah Cowman Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, who helped nominate Henry for the Jefferson Awards, says he doesn’t do it for himself.

“Henry is an incredibly altruistic individual who gives of himself just as much as he can., and I think that is what makes him so unique. Not only is he very capable, but the range of what he does as a volunteer is really incredible.”

To name a few more of Henry’s involvements:

President of the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation

Chairman of the Brazos County Historical Commission

Served for more than 20 years at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Armored Support Group volunteer at the Museum of the American G.I.

If it connects us to our past, you can expect to see Henry involved. In fact, when he’s not lending a helping hand, you can find henry surveying Brazos County, which has helped him gain the title as local historian.

“I get more credit than I deserve being the most knowledgeable person on it, but I am sort of the center point of a few circles of historians and museums in town,” said Henry Mayo.

Its this knowledge combined with his servant heart that Cowman believes makes him the embodiment of the Jefferson Award.

“He is the kind of volunteer that not only is he very intelligent and very knowledgeable, but he is so kind,” said Cowman. “I am certain that if I would ask him to give me the shirt off of his back he would do it. To me, Henry Mayo embodies the spirit of the Jefferson Awards.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.