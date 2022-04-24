Aggies Fall Short to Alabama in Series Finale, 4-2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (26-18, 5-13 SEC) was unable to secure the sweep over No. 2 Alabama (39-8, 14-7 SEC) on Sunday at Davis Diamond. The Maroon & White fell 4-2, but outscored the Crimson Tide, 17-9, throughout the weekend.

The Aggies utilized a trio of pitching staff members in Grace Uribe, Makinzy Herzog and Emiley Kennedy, with Uribe starting and closing the game in the circle. Freshman Katie Dack led the way at the dish, going 2-for-2 with a home run.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 2 Alabama – L, 4-2

Katie Dack: 2-for-2, R, RBI, HR

Cayden Baker: 2-for-3, RBI

Mayce Allen: 1-for-1, R

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 2 Alabama – L, 4-2

Grace Uribe: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Makinzy Herzog: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Emiley Kennedy: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 2 Alabama – L, 4-2

Alabama’s Jenna Lord launched a solo home run in the opening frame.

Mayce Allen singled to right field and moved her way around the bases before scoring on an RBI single to left field by Cayden Baker, evening the score to one apiece in the second.

The Tide scratched another run across in the third by drawing a walk, followed by an RBI double by Ashley Prange, propelling Alabama back in front.

Katie Dack came off the bench in the fourth and launched a first-pitch bomb, her seventh long ball of the year, to knot the game at two.

Prange sent a solo shot over the leftfield wall, allowing Alabama to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

A pair of singles and a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth allowed the Crimson Tide to tack on an insurance run, extending their lead to two, securing the 4-2 victory.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On what the team learned in this series…

“We are good enough. We are a talented team and I’ve known that. We haven’t always gotten the outcomes we wanted so I think people have doubted us thinking maybe we’re not talented enough and I think our kids should know that that’s not the case. Pitchers can get out there and take care of business, defensively and offensively we can run on all cylinders.”

On confidence for upcoming games…

“It is definitely a confidence boost. We feel like we’ve been snake bit, we’ve lost games we feel like we should’ve won and didn’t take care of business on our end, so to be able to go out there and just have commanding performances day one and day two. This is something we can really put in our back pocket and run with it.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies step away from conference play to host Lamar on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond. The contest airs nationally on SEC Network.

