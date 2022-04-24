Aggies Roll Past Crimson Tide, 9-1, in Five Innings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (26-17, 5-12 SEC) needed just five innings to power past No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) on Saturday night in front of another record-setting crowd at Davis Diamond.

With the 9-1 victory, the Aggies stole the series from Alabama for the first time in program history. A&M’s run-rule of the Crimson Tide marked the first run rule of Alabama by a Southeastern Conference team since A&M did so in 2016. Additionally, the Crimson Tide had not been run-ruled by an unranked team since 1997.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Morgan Smith: 1-for-4, 3 RBI, HR

Haley Lee: 2-for-4, RBI, 2B

Grace Uribe: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Makinzy Herzog: 2-for-4

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Makinzy Herzog: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Emiley Kennedy: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 2 Alabama – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

A two-RBI single from Grace Uribe broke open scoring for the Aggies in the bottom of the second, before a single to centerfield by Koko Wooley drove Mayce Allen home for a 3-0 lead for A&M.

A call overturned after a challenge review initiated by head coach Jo Evans drove the Maroon & White’s fourth run home in the frame, before a three-run bomb by Morgan Smith carried the Aggies to a 7-0 advantage.

An RBI single by Katie Dack in the bottom of the fourth extended A&M’s lead, before Alabama responded with a run in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the frame, Trinity Cannon drew a two-out walk while a single from Makinzy Herzog and fielding error by Alabama’s left fielder drove the winning run home.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On tonight’s run-rule victory over Alabama…

“Our hitters have done such a good job this series. Their approach is really good, we’re taking our walks, and we’ve got players making adjustments at the plate. That rally in the second inning really took the wind out of Alabama’s sails. When you look at what our hitters have done against two all-Americans, and how they’ve managed themselves, I’m really proud of them.”

On Makinzy Herzog’s performance in the circle…

“It’s just fun to see her confident out there. She was dealing tonight. She really felt and looked comfortable. I thought it was fitting that she was the one in the situation to get the game winning hit — I’m really proud of her.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On what contributed to A&M’s success over Alabama…

“I think we prepared really well for [Alabama pitcher] Lexi Kilfoyl. Once you get that first hit, the momentum really shifted in that moment, and we just kept attacking her every single pitch. We really adjusted to the zone and, we had a tight zone back there, but we weren’t giving in to it.”

On the luxury of consistent offensive production…

“You’re so much more relaxed whenever you have a big lead like that, so it made it much easier for me and for the defense to play relaxed and just know that we’re going to win this game.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Crimson Tide wrap up their three-game series tomorrow at noon.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.