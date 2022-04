BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department responded to the 1200 Block of South Texas Avenue for a two vehicle collision at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second driver was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will work to keep you updated.

