Monday’s cold front brings a rain and storm chance to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have we had enough of the warm, humid, and windy days, Brazos Valley? One more day of those conditions is expected Sunday, but changes arrive Monday as a cold front sparks a widespread rain and storm chance.

SUNDAY

Before that front can reach the Brazos Valley, Sunday will be a similar day to the past several days. Upper 60s/low 70s transition to the upper 80s/near 90° by the afternoon, with morning cloud cover leading way to more peeks of sunshine. Additional breezy conditions are expected with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph at times. A spot shower or two can’t completely be ruled out through the day, before a slight uptick in shower coverage late Sunday night.

Before the front can get here, another day of warm, muggy, and breezy conditions is in store Sunday. (KBTX)

MONDAY

After scattered showers/a few storms Monday morning, a cold front moving through North Texas will then approach the Brazos Valley. As the boundary starts to work its way through the area, additional rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop across a good portion of the area, pushing south through Monday afternoon and evening. As of Saturday evening, heavy rainfall will need to be monitored with this activity, with rainfall totals of 0.5″ - 1.5″ possible with localized higher totals certainly a possibility.

While exact totals may need to be adjusted over the next 24-36 hours, much-needed rainfall will be possible Monday. (KBTX)

While the Day 3 risk of severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center currently keeps that threat just west of the Brazos Valley, we’ll still keep eyes on a stronger storm should one require a bit of extra attention locally.

While the low-end 1/5 severe risk currently sits just to our west Monday, we'll keep eyes on a few noisy storms that could accompany this activity locally. (KBTX)

A few lingering/scattered showers could kick off our Tuesday, before a few days of comfortable and seasonable weather return through midweek.

A few days of seasonable weather could be in the works by midweek. (KBTX)

