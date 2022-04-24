Advertisement

Police looking for missing teen in College Station

If you know where he may be you’re urged to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
If you know where he may be you’re urged to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
If you know where he may be you’re urged to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.(Image provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Victor Franco, 15, went missing Sunday morning and authorities believe he may be in need of medical attention.

He’s Hispanic, 5′4″, 135 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on the left side of his head. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes with lime green colors. His last location known was in the 4000 block of Harvey Road in College Station around 9:15 a.m.

If you know where he may be you’re urged to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour
People 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group to experience homelessness, according to...
Affordable housing residence saves at least 100 Brazos County seniors from homelessness
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun
As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases

Latest News

Wine and Roses Festival 2022 at Messina Hof Winery
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
Community helps Brazos County teen and her family raise thousands to give foster children...
Student, family redesign CPS office visitation rooms in hopes of better experiences
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour