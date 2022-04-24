Police looking for missing teen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Victor Franco, 15, went missing Sunday morning and authorities believe he may be in need of medical attention.

He’s Hispanic, 5′4″, 135 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on the left side of his head. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes with lime green colors. His last location known was in the 4000 block of Harvey Road in College Station around 9:15 a.m.

If you know where he may be you’re urged to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

MISSING IN THE COLLEGE STATION AREA pic.twitter.com/IZ4rCfanCp — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 24, 2022

