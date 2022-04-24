Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the heaviest rain experienced since March is headed to the Brazos Valley Monday. A slow-moving cold front will sag out of North and Central Texas Monday night, bringing the likely chance of wet weather scattered throughout the area by the afternoon and early evening hours.

RAINFALL

Bryan-College Station has only managed to collect 0.05″ of rain this month at Easterwood Airport. Ahead of Monday’s rain chance, that currently puts 2022 on track as the 2nd driest April of record. Monday’s rainfall could drop the year out of the top 10 driest list altogether.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed the ENTIRE Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 4 risk for isolated instances of flooding Monday. (KBTX)

Generally, 1″ to 2″ of widespread rainfall looks likely for much of the Brazos Valley. This will not be a uniform rain, leaving a few locations in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range. Alternatively, considering the moisture available in the atmosphere and the slow-moving nature of this activity, any stronger storm could produce localized 3″ to 4″ of rain over a relatively short period of time.

The entire Brazos Valley has been included in the Weather Prediction Center’s Level 1 out of 4 risk for flash flooding. While not a widespread concern, ponding of water on streets and roads, along with minor low-lying flooding could be a concern at times, particularly during the drive home from school and work. Considering the recent lack of rain, most of what falls should be happily slurped up by the dry ground.

TIMING

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers will become possible after 1 a.m. These should be fleeting and not amount to much through the Monday morning drive

SUNRISE - MIDDAY : New storms may develop along the cold front sitting in or near Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. If so, scattered rain and a few strong storms are expected for the northern tier of the Brazos Valley between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Should a cluster of overnight storms survive the drive east out of the Hill Country, this could bring rain and a few rumbles to the western and central Brazos Valley before the lunch hour.

AFTERNOON - EARLY EVENING : Widespread rain and thunderstorms are anticipated on the slow-moving cold front as temperatures warm to the mid-70s and low 80s. Stronger strong may produce heavy rain during this time. This is the most likely window for rainfall.

EVENING - OVERNIGHT: Widespread and heavy rainfall should slowly start to dwindle and move south once the sun goes down. Scattered showers are will continue to be possible through the early hours of Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Scattered, generally light, showers are possible during the first part of the day.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Brazos Valley Monday (KBTX)

ISOLATED STRONG / SEVERE STORMS

The overall concern/threat for severe weather is LOW, but not zero Monday. The chance for a few stronger storms to develop will primarily occur if activity can form during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. The main concern would be strong wind gusts 30-60mph as heavy rain develops in spots. The strongest activity of the day could produce a brief hail concern, up to the size of pocket change.

While the overall risk of severe weather is low, a few stronger storms could produce strong wind and small hail (KBTX)

Otherwise, the low risk of flash flooding could lead to a couple of flood advisories being issued by the National Weather Service.

Any rainfall up to 3″ would be helpful to push back abnormally dry and drought conditions in the Brazos Valley. While helpful, this could create a few inconvenient moments getting around the Brazos Valley to start the week. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time to drive for the commute home or for any evening plans.

