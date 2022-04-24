Advertisement

Spring Fling: celebrating medical debt forgiveness in our region

The spring fling event on April 23 will celebrate this tremendous effort and provide the B-CS community with one last opportunity contribute.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Friends Congregational Church invited the community out for their Spring Fling today to celebrate the conclusion of a four-month campaign to forgive medical debt in our region.

The outdoor event offered games, live music, food and one last chance to contribute to the organization.

At the start of 2022, Friends Congregational Church youth group launched a debt relief campaign through RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit that has relieved over $5 billion in medical debt by taking donations and buying large bundles of medical debt and relieving it with no tax consequences to donors or recipients.

At the event tonight, the youth group raised nearly $1,000.

As of tonight, the Brazos Valley Medical Debt Relief Campaign raised over $45-thousand in online donations, which doesn’t reflect the cash and checks given at the Spring Fling event. This gives the youth group the opportunity to buy up and forgive some $4.5 million in medical debt in the Brazos Valley and other areas of Texas in the future.

To learn more about this campaign, click here.

