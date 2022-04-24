Student, family redesign CPS office visitation rooms in hopes of better experiences

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago, Helen Hindman and her family spent a lot of time in the Bryan Child Protective Service office to visit her twin sisters, who were once in the Brazos County foster care system.

“We would come here with them and their birth family into these visitation rooms and play with their birth family, and that’s when I realized how the atmosphere in here was so terrible and that they just needed to be brightened,” Helen said.

The CPS office has three visitation rooms, and Helen said it was saddening to realize the hundreds of kids who spent time in those dark spaces.

“These are some of the most traumatic moments for kids in the foster care system who are having to come here and meet with their birth families,” Hindman said. “They can be sweet moments but these moments can also be very traumatic and hard.”

Determined to brighten these experiences, Helen asked for the community’s help in March. She started a fundraising page and was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“In one week, we raised over $10,000, and we also set up an Amazon registry and had things bought and shipped to our home,” Helen said.

The three rooms now have new paint, furniture, décor and toys. Along with redesigning the visitation rooms, Helen and her family gave the observation rooms a makeover. They believe those who make key decisions for foster children and families also deserve a brighter space.

“All the foster children who come into the system, these rooms are going to be here for them and help them have a better experience while they’re in the system,” Helen said.

Going forward, she hopes others will be inspired to do the same wherever they are.

“It would be so encouraging to see others in other counties think about their CPS office and be inspired to create brighter spaces,” Helen said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.