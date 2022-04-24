Advertisement

Thousands of Cadets march to the Brazos River for charity

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - WHOOP! Music, chants, comradery, and a whole lotta Horns Down- that’s what today’s March to the Brazos consisted of.

2,000 members of the Corps of Cadets and members of the ROTC/Commandant’s staff participated in the 18-mile round-trip march from the Quad, on Texas A&M’s campus, to the Texas A&M Beef Center just off Highway 60/Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

The first major unit stepped off from the Quad bright and early at 7 a.m., and the remaining major units marched under the archway every 15 minutes afterward until all units had stepped off.

Outgoing Corps Commander Connor Fortier explained why they march. “Traditionally it was conducted on April 1st to prevent Cadets from going crazy on April Fool’s Day and playing a bunch of pranks.” But, that’s not its only purpose.

Nine miles to the Brazos River. Those were the last miles Fortier and his fellow seniors walked with their units today. Fortier said the day was bittersweet. “As I’m getting closer to the end point out there for me, I’m thinking ‘wow, I should be marching back with them. I’ve done it every year for the past three years. It’s starting to sink in now.”

Once the Cadets reached the Brazos River, they transitioned leadership. “We trade off leadership with next year’s leadership, and then that leadership leads their new corps back the nine miles. The rest of us seniors who are graduating, we get to see them march onto campus and cheer them on,” Fortier said.

And that’s exactly what they did.

March to the Brazos is one of the Corps’ signature events and in its 46th year is the single largest fundraising event the Corps conducts. Each year, the Corps of Cadets raises money for designated non-profit organizations. Though this year’s final numbers are still being tabulated, the Corps has raised almost $20,000 for four local non-profits, including Scotty’s House, Habitat for Humanity, Twin City Mission, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

