Advertisement

Train derails in Milam County

22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.(Eric Franklin (KWTX))
By Royden Ogletree and Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office confirmed with KWTX that a train derailed between Buckholts and Rogers in Milam County along Highway 190.

According Milam County Sheriff, Mike Clore, 22 train cars were displaced but no one was injured, there was no hazmat situation and no fires were reported.

Clore says highway traffic is flowing normally, but CR 104, CR 125 and CR 205 are blocked by the train and people need to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour
People 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group to experience homelessness, according to...
Affordable housing residence saves at least 100 Brazos County seniors from homelessness
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun
As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases

Latest News

Community helps Brazos County teen and her family raise thousands to give foster children...
Student, family redesign CPS office visitation rooms in hopes of better experiences
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour
March to the Brazos is one of the Corps’ signature events and in its 46th year, is the single...
Thousands of Cadets march to the Brazos River for charity
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to make for a soggy start to the work week Monday.
Monday’s cold front brings a rain and storm chance to the Brazos Valley