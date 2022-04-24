Advertisement

Umbrellas Needed: Monday brings rain & storms

By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A needed chance for rain is coming to the Brazos Valley, but we may need to pay close attention to a few storms from time-to-time Monday. Overall, the severe weather risk, while not zero, is low and the potential for slow-moving, drenching downpours could create minor road/street flooding for some by the evening drive home. A slow-moving cold front will spend the night sagging south through north & central Texas to knock on the door of our northern (Milam, Robertson, Leon) counties by daybreak. Other than a few showers, the drive to work and school should generally be no problem. From there, the chance for active, soggy weather will depend on how well storms can hold together on the front and if a cluster of overnight storms survives as it drives east. Either could put scattered rain and a few strong storms in the Brazos Valley between 10am and noon. While isolated, these storms could produce wind in excess of 40-60mph and pocket change size hail.

Afternoon to the early evening hours will bring the more likely chance for widespread rain and rumbles across the area. Considering how much moisture is available, these could produce the heaviest rain some have experienced since March! That said, this activity is expected to be slow-moving and could create a few minor water issues. Considering how dry the ground is, widespread flooding is not anticipated but street and low-lying ponding could be an issue as we are wrapping up our day and trying to get home. Expect rainfall totals to be widely uneven, with the prospect of 1″ to 2″ falling for many and localized 3″ to 4″ pockets not ruled out under stronger storms.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a likely chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 77. Wind: SE/NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. Low: 60. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers before noon. Some afternoon sun. High: 74. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

