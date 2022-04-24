Advertisement

Wine and Roses Festival 2022 at Messina Hof Winery

Messina Hoff Wine & Roses Festival 2022
Messina Hoff Wine & Roses Festival 2022(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wine lovers from across the nation traveled to Bryan today to celebrate the 38th anniversary of Wine and Roses Festival at Messina Hof Winery.

The Grape Stomp was a crowd favorite once again. This year, 25 teams competed in the competition that was emceed by KBTX’s Rusty Surrette and Fallon Appleton. The winning group was a four person team from Houston.

Other guests enjoyed wine tasting, shopping at local vendors and artisans, and other wine and food experiences.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers
Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser
Flakes Family
Family of murder victim speaks out after killer sentenced to 50 years

Latest News

Community helps Brazos County teen and her family raise thousands to give foster children...
Student, family redesign CPS office visitation rooms in hopes of better experiences
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue
The spring fling event on April 23 will celebrate this tremendous effort and provide the B-CS...
Spring Fling: celebrating medical debt forgiveness in our region