Wine and Roses Festival 2022 at Messina Hof Winery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wine lovers from across the nation traveled to Bryan today to celebrate the 38th anniversary of Wine and Roses Festival at Messina Hof Winery.

The Grape Stomp was a crowd favorite once again. This year, 25 teams competed in the competition that was emceed by KBTX’s Rusty Surrette and Fallon Appleton. The winning group was a four person team from Houston.

Other guests enjoyed wine tasting, shopping at local vendors and artisans, and other wine and food experiences.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.