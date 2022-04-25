Advertisement

Aggie Erica Enders wins first-ever all-female final round of NHRA Pro Stock

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAYTOWN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M graduate and Houston native Erica Enders took home the trophy on Sunday at the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

Enders powered her way to a 6.568-second lap at 210.24 mph to defeat Camrie Caruso in the first-ever all-female final round in the NHRA Pro Stock division.

From the National Hot Rod Association:

Enders, a four-time Pro Stock world champion, knocked off rookie and No. 1 qualifier Camrie Caruso in the championship round, getting her third win this season and 36th in her career with a pass of 6.568-seconds at 210.24 mph in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. It’s also her third Pro Stock win at Houston Raceway Park, where Enders grew up racing. Her first national event win came in Super Gas in 2004 at Houston and she finished her racing at the facility with an impressive Pro Stock win thanks to round wins against Cristian Cuadra, Matt Hartford, and Kyle Koretsky. That led to a historic and memorable final round where Enders was able to track down Caruso at the finish line, moving into the points lead as well.

“I grew up drag racing here and I don’t know if I can put this into words. I made my first passes down the racetrack when I was eight years old and my first Wally came here and to do this here in Houston means the world to me,” Enders said. “We were able to execute perfectly today and I’m so proud of this team. It was just an unbelievable day. It was challenging to get focused and get my emotions under control, but I tried to put all of that on the backburner and get it done. To be able to execute and have such a great team and great car today, this is one of my proudest moments.”

PRO STOCK:

1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dallas Glenn.

