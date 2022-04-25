Aggie Volleyball Adds Notre Dame Transfer Caroline Meuth

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball announced the addition of two-time All-ACC standout at Notre Dame Caroline Meuth to the program. She joins the Aggies for the fall of 2022.

“We are excited to add Caroline to our program and welcome her back home to the state of Texas,” head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said. “She has proven that she knows how to compete at a high level in the collegiate game. Caroline’s high energy, passion for the game and personality makes her a great teammate, and we’re ready to have her in Aggieland.”

While with the Irish, Meuth earned a pair of Second Team All-ACC nods, while landing a spot on the league’s All-Freshman Team in 2019. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter led Notre Dame to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in her time there. Meuth ranked second on the team as a freshman with 366 kills while eclipsing the 20-kill mark in six matches. She earned AVCA All-East Coast Region honors for the first time in her career in 2020-21. Last season, Meuth recorded double-digit kill figures in nine matches with a pair of double-doubles.

Prior to Notre Dame, Meuth was a four-year standout at Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas. The 2018 Under Armour First Team All-American was ranked No. 59 on PrepVolleyball.com’s Senior Aces List in 2018, and she was a two-time LoneStarVolleyball.com State Player of the Week.

