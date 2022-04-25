American Red Cross honors local volunteers for dedication, service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers make up 90% of the American Red Cross workforce and the local chapter of the organization pressed pause recently to honor those men and women who spend their time helping others.

The office in Bryan hosted a luncheon and awards ceremony to thank those volunteers who serve in a wide range of service fields including blood donations, shelter services, mental health services, home fire responses, public safety education, and services to the armed forces.

Red Cross volunteers serve as many hours as they want and they choose which field of work they prefer to be aligned with some of that work can be done remotely at home, across the Brazos Valley, or they can be deployed to disaster zones across the nation as needed.

Nationally, volunteers respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year, many of the residential and home fires. In our area, there are teams of volunteers who respond to home and apartment fires in the Brazos Valley around the clock to help provide immediate assistance to residents who are displaced.

More than 15,000 nurses and nursing students volunteer at the Red Cross and 25% of all volunteers are aged 24 or younger.

If you think you’d like to dedicate a couple of hours a month to help your neighbors or begin training for the next large-scale disaster response, click here to begin your journey.

