Be a Hero with United Way: A look at the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley stepped in when an essential Madisonville ministry needed help after a tornado destroyed their long time facility.

From food, to a store, to utility assistance, the Son-Shine Outreach Center is a one stop shop.

“The tornado, when it happened we were all just kind of of shell shocked. United Way was the first agency that reached out to us to see what we needed,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator.

The organization has had a long time partnership with the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

“They’re always ready to help with a lot of times the financial need,” added Wamsley.

Their longest serving volunteer, 93-year-old Alice Burrows, has been helping out at the center for nearly three decades.

“Oh it does me wonderfully good because I was brought up kind of poor and I know that these people need help and we’re doing all we can to help them,” said Burrows.

The center’s food pantry feeds 500 people a month, and up to 100 families are served through utility assistance. As costs go up, the need for their services also rises.

“If you’re thinking about a donation to United Way, realize that there are [26 nonprofits] that they support, so while you may not know the exact need in the community they do. They know and they’re in touch with all of us,” said Wamsley.

The center is currently in a fundraising campaign with plans to build a new facility on Highway 75 in the near future. Their longtime facility on Collard Street at Highway 75 is being demolished because it was too damaged to be repaired from the tornado.

