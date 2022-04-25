Be Remarkable: Sharon Wells is using her farm to help adults with special needs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aquatic Greens Farm on Tabor Road in Bryan is unlike any other farm in the Brazos Valley.

What sets it apart from the others are the men and women who work there under the supervision of owner and operator Sharon Wells.

“The farm started more than 10 years ago but it did not begin as a farm for adults with special needs,” explains Wells. “I had a parent call one day and ask if there was anything that her son with special needs could do here at the farm and that’s how it began.”

Four years ago the farm transitioned to something that’s now changing lives.

“Sharon has taken it upon herself to use her farm to help others. She’s a former Special Education teacher and uses her skills now to teach, motivate and encourage these young adults,” said Donna Lamarche, who nominated Wells for the Be Remarkable Award.

“My son, Michael, comes here to help out and he’s learned so much since he’s been here. She’s just a blessing to everyone who is here and whatever we can do to support her we will do. She’s just a Godly woman and she’s wonderful,” said Lamarche.

The work done at the farm includes gardening, cleaning pots, harvesting crops, helping at an on-site bakery, and so much more.

“The individuals she serves learn skills that may help them be productive individuals in a caring nurturing atmosphere. She does not charge for this service. Most any morning during the week you will find individuals, gardening, cleaning seed pots, harvesting the crops, making items to sell while they enjoy the company of others and working together. She serves individuals with all kinds of disabilities and finds ways for them to participate regardless of what that disability may be,” said Lamarche.

“My son had a Brain Injury 20 years ago and has quite a few deficits, one of which is being able to stay focused on anything for any length of time. Sharon has worked with him to help him to stay on task,” said Lamarche.

“I tell people all the time, I think they’re teaching me more than I’ve taught them,” said Wells.

A variety of products, baked goods, and plants that are grown on-site are then sold to the public on Fridays at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 2861 FM 974.

A variety of products, baked goods, and plants that are grown on-site are then sold to the public on Fridays at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 2861 FM 974.



