Advertisement

Brazos Valley cyclists eagerly take on the St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo after three years of cancellations

Group of cyclist from Fujifilm preparing for the Gran Fondo Sunday morning.
Group of cyclist from Fujifilm preparing for the Gran Fondo Sunday morning.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of bikers and cyclists descended on the Stella Hotel in Bryan for the annual St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo bike ride Sunday morning.

The highly anticipated event made its return after being canceled for one year due to safety concerns with weather and two years during the pandemic.

Proceeds and funds raised for the event support cancer survivors and CHI St. Joseph Health cancer services.

Participants chose to ride a 20, 40, 70, or 100-mile course through the Brazos Valley.

Donors and riders were invited to a free concert Saturday evening at the Stella Hotel featuring classic rock cover band, Midnight Express.

Evert organizers say they’re glad to be back.

”Riders just want to get out and exercise and have a community where they can ride together in a safe environment,” said David Segers, Lake Walk Development Team member. “It supports a great cause with the cancer center so they get to accomplish two things, exercising and hanging out together as well as raising money for a good cause.”

Early estimates given to KBTX show that Sunday’s race raised nearly $30,000 to support cancer survivors and treatment.

The Cancer Clinic team, including Dr Floyd, Dr. Fleener, Greg, Russell, Matt, Whittney, Julie and Pam all rode this...

Posted by Cancer Clinic on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday but was quickly found after the news of his disappearance...
Missing College Station teen found safe
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to make for a soggy start to the work week Monday.
Monday’s cold front brings a rain and storm chance to the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
Church interior
America’s Church membership is at its lowest numbers in years, poll finds
MGN Car Break-ins
Bryan neighborhood sees string of vehicle break-ins, neighbors sound alarm
The American Red Cross is celebrating the volunteers who help keep the organization going...
American Red Cross honors local volunteers for dedication, service