Brazos Valley cyclists eagerly take on the St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo after three years of cancellations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of bikers and cyclists descended on the Stella Hotel in Bryan for the annual St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo bike ride Sunday morning.

The highly anticipated event made its return after being canceled for one year due to safety concerns with weather and two years during the pandemic.

Proceeds and funds raised for the event support cancer survivors and CHI St. Joseph Health cancer services.

Participants chose to ride a 20, 40, 70, or 100-mile course through the Brazos Valley.

Donors and riders were invited to a free concert Saturday evening at the Stella Hotel featuring classic rock cover band, Midnight Express.

Evert organizers say they’re glad to be back.

”Riders just want to get out and exercise and have a community where they can ride together in a safe environment,” said David Segers, Lake Walk Development Team member. “It supports a great cause with the cancer center so they get to accomplish two things, exercising and hanging out together as well as raising money for a good cause.”

Early estimates given to KBTX show that Sunday’s race raised nearly $30,000 to support cancer survivors and treatment.

