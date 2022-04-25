Bryan neighborhood sees string of vehicle break-ins, neighbors sound alarm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A string of vehicle break-ins has residents in the Austin Colony neighborhood in Bryan on high alert and concerned.

Surveillance video from a resident shows four people who may be responsible.

The video shows what appears to be four teenagers breaking into and rummaging through several vehicles on Colony Creek Drive around 1:55 Thursday morning.

Video also shows a possible vehicle involved taking off at a high rate of speed several minutes later.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300

