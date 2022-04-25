Bryan neighborhood sees string of vehicle break-ins, neighbors sound alarm
Several vehicles in the Austin Colony neighborhood report their car was broken into early Thursday morning
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A string of vehicle break-ins has residents in the Austin Colony neighborhood in Bryan on high alert and concerned.
Surveillance video from a resident shows four people who may be responsible.
The video shows what appears to be four teenagers breaking into and rummaging through several vehicles on Colony Creek Drive around 1:55 Thursday morning.
Video also shows a possible vehicle involved taking off at a high rate of speed several minutes later.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300
