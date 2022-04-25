Centennial Campaign to transform academic, athletic experience for Texas A&M student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In recognition of the 100th anniversary of Texas A&M’s iconic 12th Man tradition, Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced the Centennial Campaign.

The campaign will feature the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor Performance Center, Indoor Track Stadium, and redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex, according to the 12th Man Foundation.

The foundation will need to secure $120 million in donor contributions, which would be the organization’s largest philanthropic fundraising effort outside the redevelopment of Kyle Field.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Highlights of the campaign include:

Student-athlete dining and nutrition center featuring a teaching kitchen

Expanded resources dedicated to student-athlete services including sports psychology, academics, leadership development, nutrition and compliance

AMPLIFY studio for student-athlete content creation and brand development

State of the art classrooms and computer labs

Learning labs, tutoring spaces and group meeting areas

“Excellence requires commitment on every level, both on and off the field,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher. “The Centennial Campaign solidifies the Aggies’ dedication to the future of our program and student-athletes. Our goal is to develop our players academically, athletically, and personally and to be the best ambassadors possible for Texas A&M University. This campaign, along with what we already have in place, allows us to impact every student-athlete and firmly places us at the forefront of the evolving college football landscape.”

