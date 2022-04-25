Contreras named WAC Baseball Hitter of the Week

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras and Stephen F. Austin’s Benny Emmons III have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for April 18 – April 24.

Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, jumpstarted the Bearkat offense en route to a three-game sweep over Tarleton. In the three games against the Texans, he was 12-for-15 from the plate with 11 RBIs and four runs scored. In the middle game, he finished a double shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and three runs scored.

Emmons, a sophomore right-hander from Grand Prairie, Texas, posted a complete-game shutout win on Saturday at Lamar. After making an appearance in a midweek contest with Grambling, he returned to the hill on Saturday and was dealing from the very beginning. Scattering five hits, he finished with three strikeouts and one walk in the 6-0 victory.

Other Hitter of the Week nominees: California Baptist’s Chad Castillo hit .667 on the week as the Lancers took two of three from Utah Valley to win the WAC series … Dixie State’s Shane Taylor batted .417 with a double and a home run as the Trailblazers took the series finale against Sacramento State … Grand Canyon’s Cade Verdusco was 6-for-14 on the week as the Lopes split a quartet of games in San Diego … NM State’s Logan Gallina had multiple hits in all four games this week, going 9-for-16 with 13 RBIs and eight runs scored … Sacramento State’s Steven Moretto led the Hornets with seven hits and eight RBIs in a midweek win over Pacific and a series victory at Dixie State … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Diego Ramirez hit his first two home runs of his career and is riding a nine-game hitting streak … Utah Valley’s Cole Jordan hit .385 for the Wolverines, including a 2-for-3 game with four RBIs in a 10-2 win over California Baptist on Friday.

Other Pitcher of the Week nominees: California Baptist’s CJ Cullpepper threw 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out five, in a no-decision against Utah Valley on Saturday … Dixie State’s Ryan Hardman earned a complete game victory on Sunday against Sacramento State, striking out four and walking just one, over seven innings in a 12-2 victory … Grand Canyon’s Connor Markl stuck out 10 and allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision against seventh-ranked Stanford … Lamar’s Braxton Douthit struck out seven and allowed just one run on four hits over 6.1 innings to earn the win on Friday against Stephen F. Austin … Sacramento State’s Noah Takacs struck out seven and allowed just one run on two hits over five innings to earn the win on Saturday at Dixie State … Sam Houston’s Steven Beard went the distance on Friday at Tarleton, striking out nine and walking three to earn the nine-inning complete game win in a 15-5 victory … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ricky Gerik Jr. made three appearances on the week, picking up a save on Friday and a win on Saturday in victories at Abilene Christian … Utah Valley’s Devin Smith tossed six shutout innings, striking out six and scattering a pair of hits, to earn the victory in a 10-2 win over California Baptist on Friday.