Advertisement

FM 60 being widened in Burleson County

Road work is under way west of Snook.
Road work is under way west of Snook.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Changes are coming to a busy highway in Burleson County as contractors widen FM 60 near Snook.

Work started in November and TxDOT says the widening will stretch from State Highway 36 to west of FM 2039, that’s more than seven miles of road.

Part of the road work will also make it safer for drivers during Chilifest, widening the roads in the area near the music festival grounds west of Snook.

The project will cost of nearly $35 million and is expected to be finished by summer 2024.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday but was quickly found after the news of his disappearance...
Missing College Station teen found safe
Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour

Latest News

Over 800 BTU customers without power
When uninsured people show up in emergency rooms, the hospitals care for them and then are...
Biden administration drops fight over Texas’ Medicaid waiver, now in place until 2030
Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
The American Red Cross is celebrating the volunteers who help keep the organization going...
American Red Cross honors local volunteers for dedication, service