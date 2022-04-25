FM 60 being widened in Burleson County

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Changes are coming to a busy highway in Burleson County as contractors widen FM 60 near Snook.

Work started in November and TxDOT says the widening will stretch from State Highway 36 to west of FM 2039, that’s more than seven miles of road.

Part of the road work will also make it safer for drivers during Chilifest, widening the roads in the area near the music festival grounds west of Snook.

The project will cost of nearly $35 million and is expected to be finished by summer 2024.

