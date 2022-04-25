Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday but was quickly found after the news of his disappearance...
Missing College Station teen found safe
Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died.
World’s oldest person dies at age 119
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will help Ukraine win the fight...
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials