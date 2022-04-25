Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday but was quickly found after the news of his disappearance...
Missing College Station teen found safe
Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush discuss new children's book.
Former first daughters visit College Station on book tour

Latest News

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
Over 800 BTU customers without power
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say