Moderate Democrats call to delay the end of Title 42

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Title 42, a policy that used the pandemic as a reason to turn back migrants attempting to enter the U.S. without giving them a chance to seek asylum, is set to end May 23. Republicans are against the order being lifted, but interestingly moderate Democrats have also called to delay the repeal.

James Barragán, a reporter for the Texas Tribune joined First News at Four to explain why these Democrats are hesitant to see the end of this order.

Barragán pointed out that a lot of people forget that Democrats run a lot of the border towns like Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

While they see the humanitarian crisis there, they also know that their border communities are being overwhelmed by the needs that these migrants have, according to Barragán.

“I mean they need housing, they need processing. There’s just not enough staff to do these things, and so they say, before we lift Title 42, please give us a plan for how to do this,” said Barragán.

The Biden administration does have a plan, but it’s not being widely publicized. According to Barragán, this has to do with politics and the November elections.

