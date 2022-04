BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to Monday’s thunderstorms, over 800 Bryan Texas Utilities customers are without power. About 750 outages were reported in neighborhoods between West Villa Maria Road and Leonard Road.

BTU says crews are responding but do not have an estimated time frame for when power will be restored.

There are small scattered outages across the territory due to thunderstorms moving through the area. Crews are responding to restore power. #BTUalerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.