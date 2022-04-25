Taylor Adds Meredith Mitchell as Director of Business Operations

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the hiring of Meredith Mitchell as Director of Business Operations on Monday.

Mitchell comes to Aggieland having spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Georgia Lady Bulldogs’ staff as the Director of Basketball Operations.

“I’m blessed to be able to join the A&M family,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been blown away by the community support we’ve already received and how special Bryan-College Station is. I’m grateful to continue being a part of Coach Taylor’s staff and look forward to having a positive impact on the program and student-athletes. I’m excited to immerse myself in the culture, pride and spirit of Aggieland! Gig’ Em!”

“I am so excited for Meredith to join us in Bryan-College Station,” Taylor said. “As a former player in the SEC, she understands what our young ladies navigate on a daily basis and is a great sounding board for them when needed. As someone who has always been a leader and excelled at a high level academically, her ability to problem solve and handle business operations helps us run our program at an elite level. Meredith always stays three steps ahead of me and is someone who I trust. She has a standard of excellence that is unwavering in how she handles her job responsibilities and anything else that she is asked to do. That for me is invaluable.”

Prior to joining the UGA staff in August of 2013, Mitchell was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs from 2008-12. She was voted to the SEC’s All-Defensive team by league coaches as a junior and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll during each of her four seasons. She completed her career with 880 points, 537 rebounds, 241 assists and 174 steals.

Mitchell received her bachelor’s degree in management from UGA in December 2011. She earned her master’s in sport management from UGA in August 2013.

