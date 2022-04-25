Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa.

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 1 hour ago
No Matter the situation Jason, a firefighter and EMT, always puts the needs and well being of others before his own. He also gives back to his community by teaching the youth about fire safety and helping those who want to become future fire fighters.

We salute this weeks First Responder, Jason Busa.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

