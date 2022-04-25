Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School’s Technology Student Association victorious at state competition
Nationals here they come!
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to SFA Middle School’s Technology Student Association on their success at the TSA state competition!
They took more projects than any middle school in Texas and won an Overall Top Middle School State Championship. Out of the 180 projects from SFA TSA’s 26 students, they earned 42 first place medals.
Next they’ll take on Nationals in Dallas this June.
