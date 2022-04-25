United Way creates united front with community impact partners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is supporting 26 nonprofits across the area through community impact grants.

One of the beneficiaries of these grants is the Bryan-based organization, Twin City Mission.

Twin City Mission works to provide basic assistance to individuals and families in the Brazos Valley. According to the organization, they do this by operating four programs: Homeless & Housing Services, Domestic Violence Services, Youth & Family Services, and Donation and Resale Services.

Helping the nonprofit continue its work in the community is the United Way.

Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s Director of Community Relations and Development, says a unique aspect of their partnership with the United Way is how the organization unites the nonprofits.

“We can be strong as one, but we can be stronger as a group,” said Crozier. “We can offer more assistance, greater hope, [and] more opportunities to our community if we work together, and I think what the United Way does is they encourage each of us individually, but also collectively.”

Crozier believes this type of encouragement is huge for a nonprofit because of the impact it can bring to a community.

