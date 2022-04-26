2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Class 6A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bryan vs Mansfield Lake Ridge
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Lake Ridge
Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. - Bryan
Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)
Class 5A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
A&M Consolidated vs Kingwood Park
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Kingwood Park
Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - Consol
Game 3: Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 p.m. - TBD (if needed)
Brenham vs s New Caney
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - Katy Paetow High School
Huntsville vs Mount Pleasant
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. - Lufkin High School
Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. - Tyler Legacy High School
Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)
Class 4A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Navasota vs Booker T. Washington
Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - Delmar Stadium, Houston
Madisonville vs Jasper
Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Jasper
Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. - Madisonville
Game 3: If needed, will follow game 2
Class 3A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Franklin vs Cameron Yoe
Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Franklin
Game 2: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - Franklin
Game 3: Saturday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. - Waco Midway (if needed)
Class 2A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Normangee vs Slocum
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m. - Buffalo High School
Game 2: Monday, May 2 at 5:00 p.m. - Buffalo High School
Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after game 2
Snook vs Latexo
Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Latexo
Game 2: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Snook
Game 3: If needed, Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. - location TBA
Centerville vs Mumford
Wednesday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - College Station High School (one game playoff)
Leon vs Burton
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - College Station High School
Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - College Station High School
Game 3: If needed will follow game 2
Lovelady vs Shelbyville
Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. - Rusk
Game 2: Will follow game 1
Game 3: TBA if needed
