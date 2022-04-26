Advertisement

2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw and KBTX Sports
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Mansfield Lake Ridge

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Lake Ridge

Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. - Bryan

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

A&M Consolidated vs Kingwood Park

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Kingwood Park

Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - Consol

Game 3: Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 p.m. - TBD (if needed)

Brenham vs s New Caney

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - Katy Paetow High School

Huntsville vs Mount Pleasant

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. - Lufkin High School

Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. - Tyler Legacy High School

Game 3: 30 minutes after G2 (if needed)

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Navasota vs Booker T. Washington

Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - Delmar Stadium, Houston

Madisonville vs Jasper

Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Jasper

Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. - Madisonville

Game 3: If needed, will follow game 2

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Cameron Yoe

Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. - Franklin

Game 2: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - Franklin

Game 3: Saturday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. - Waco Midway (if needed)

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Normangee vs Slocum

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m. - Buffalo High School

Game 2: Monday, May 2 at 5:00 p.m. - Buffalo High School

Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after game 2

Snook vs Latexo

Game 1: Wednesday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Latexo

Game 2: Thursday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. - Snook

Game 3: If needed, Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. - location TBA

Centerville vs Mumford

Wednesday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - College Station High School (one game playoff)

Leon vs Burton

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. - College Station High School

Game 2: Friday, April 29 at 6:00 p.m. - College Station High School

Game 3: If needed will follow game 2

Lovelady vs Shelbyville

Game 1: Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. - Rusk

Game 2: Will follow game 1

Game 3: TBA if needed

