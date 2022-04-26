2022 Jefferson Awards: Max Gerall has a mission to help essential workers at A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project on A&M’s campus has grown from one man’s mission to help others to a non-profit that is transforming an entire community and it all began with a friendship then-student Max Gerall made with a cashier on campus.

“Well, it started out at Sbisa Dining. That’s how I met Max,” said Melissa Martinez, a cashier who has worked on A&M’s campus for many years, and in that time she’s interacted with thousands of students but it’s meeting Max Gerall she’ll never forget.

“He came in there to eat and then after that I saw him often and then we just started out a friendship and then he few some more like family,” she said.

Gerall had just returned to school after suffering health complications. His daily interactions with the woman he now calls “Mama Mel” opened his eyes to a whole new world.

“It didn’t take long for me to start to realize that she lived a very different life than I did and that was it was shocking to me,” said Gerall.

What he realized are essential workers who are contracted to work on the university campus often struggle financially and are barely making ends meet.

“I started to hear some pretty shocking things. I heard families driving 50 miles in each direction to get to work, having to pay to park on campus, not having access to health care, not having access to affordable housing, some sleeping multiple families in trailers, and I knew something had to be done and so that’s really when it started to become overwhelming and I couldn’t hide it anymore,” recalled Gerall.

Since then, he has created a non-profit organization called The REACH Project and with the help of student volunteers, essential workers now have access to GED and ESL classes, personal finance budgeting, credit repair, and financial assistance. There are free health care services, food donations, entrepreneurial boot camps, employee appreciation events, and the list of what REACH is doing to put a bigger spotlight on these workers goes on and on.

“Its mission is to provide the resources required to help working-wage people acquire the skills and assets needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency, overcome trans-generational poverty, achieve the American dream of homeownership so that we can all reach our fullest potential,” said Gerall.”

During the COVID19 pandemic, the REACH Project was able to provide 700 families with access to 34,000 locally sourced meals, 200,000 lbs of fresh produce, 8,000 USDA Family Meal Packs, 6,000 lbs of frozen meat on top of hosting two Drive Through Health Fairs, Voter Registration, Trunk Or Treat, Angel Tree Christmas that served 128 families.

“I’m really proud of where we’ve gotten today. It’s pretty crazy to think you know, not but four years ago we had nothing and today we have over 33 unique programs serving over 900 families, working with over 300 students, 28 departments at A&M. So we have done some incredible things but we’re not done,” said Gerall.

His vision now is to continue expanding the opportunities and programs at The REACH Project and to encourage others to follow in his own footsteps.

“Go out of your way to say hi to a custodian or groundskeepers or food service or maintenance man because you’ll never know what kind of impact you can have until you take that one step into your discomfort zone. So that’s one thing I hope people take away from this whole thing just respect these individuals more and show them the love they deserve because we wouldn’t function quite literally without them,” said Gerall.

To help with the organization’s increased workload, The REACH Project just held its first major fundraising event to help raise money to hire its first paid staffer. Max also wants to create a village where resources for essential workers would all be available in one area.

