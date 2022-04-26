Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troup (BBTT) closes out its 2021-22 season with an energetic and interactive adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Audience members young and old are welcome and may even be asked to take the stage and assist the cast.

BBTT director Greg Wise and costumer and Blinn student Elizabeth Bueno joined First News at Four to share more about the production.

This one-act adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy follows four members of a traveling clown troupe who rush to re-invent a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” after awaking to find they have been abandoned by the other players in their company. Forced to take on multiple roles to make the show a success, this comedic romp is flush with color, costumes, and a touch of audience participation.

Wise described it as “one of Shakespeare’s most accessible plays,” that the whole family will have fun with. The show runs approximately one hour in length to accommodate younger audience members.

Bueno explained her role in the production saying, “it was really interesting how we figured out how to get people in and out of costumes as quickly as possible so they can get back on stage to continue” to play their different parts.

Performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, April 27-28, at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center Theatre (Building F on the campus map) and Friday through Saturday, April 29-30, at the Lick Creek Park Amphitheater in College Station (directions). The Lick Creek Park performances are sold out, but Wise welcomed people to come out for the face painting and raffle going on.

Tickets for the Bryan Campus performances are $5. Children 12 and under are free. There is no admission charge for the performances at Lick Creek Park. Purchase your tickets for the Bryan Campus shows at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice. Performances are open seating, but advanced reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating at each location.

The BBTT consists of Blinn theatre students, community members, and other area students who create short, interactive theatre experiences to encourage cultural and collaborative exchange in the community. The troupe is part of Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program, which hosts a variety of performances each year on its Bryan and Brenham campuses. Productions integrate the artistic, technical, and academic disciplines of theatre from the classroom to the stage.

For more information about Blinn’s Theatre Arts Program, visit www.blinn.edu/theatre. To learn more about the BBTT, contact Greg Wise at greg.wise@blinn.edu.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.