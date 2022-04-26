Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living connects people through the power of independence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living is a nonprofit organization in Bryan, its main purpose is to make life for people with disabilities to have full inclusion and participation in all aspects of community life.

“We help people with disabilities access life in ways that everyone else does, but we provide the support and services that they need in a specific situation for them,” said Director of Programs Mack Marsh.

Marsh, who suffered a spinal cord injury over 20 years ago says if it wasn’t for an organization like BVCIL, he wouldn’t have gained his freedom to live independently back.

“Without my center for independent living, I wouldn’t be a great dad, I wouldn’t be a great employee, and I really wouldn’t be a part of my community the way that I am,” said Marsh.

BVCIL also has classes ranging from exercising, meditation and computer training. Justin De Leon, an independent living facilitator for BVCIL, says he loves what he gets to do every day because he gets to teach people things they never had the opportunity to learn.

“A lot of people get new exposure here at BVCIL that they haven’t had at home. I get told all the time ‘I’ve never done this before because I wasn’t let at home or in the schools,’” said De Leon.

The organization says the funding from the United Way is crucial to helping them carry out their mission.

“It helps us achieve our mission that we wouldn’t be able to do without that support. It really helps us to create an environment for our consumers that no other funding allows us to do,” said Marsh.

For more information on BVCIL’s services, call (979)-776-5505.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.