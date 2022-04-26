Advertisement

Fairchild Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild was named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Freshman Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Fairchild, an Andale, Kansas, native finished as the top freshman and second overall at the Michael Johnson Invitational with a mark of 174-9/53.27m. The throw registered as the top mark by a freshman in the NCAA this past weekend.

The recognition marks the second of her career after earning the weekly honor on March 22.

Fairchild’s season best toss of 179-2/54.62m ranks No. 6 in the NCAA west region and No. 11 in the nation.

Texas A&M hosts its regular season finale, the Alumni Muster, on April 30 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

