GAME CANCELED: Olsen Field deemed unplayable for tonight’s game with Sam Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Today’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston Bearkats has been canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. The contest will not be rescheduled. Texas A&M now heads to Nashville for a Thursday-Saturday series against the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores. The Aggies’ next home action is Tuesday, May 3 when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 6:32 pm contest.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball SINGLE-GAME TICKETSBecause of this cancellation, the 12th Man Foundation would like to offer single game ticket buyers the opportunity to exchange their Sam Houston tickets for one of the remaining non-conference games on the Aggie Baseball schedule:

Tuesday, May 3 | 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. UT Arlington

Tuesday, May 17 | 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Incarnate Word

NOTE: Exchanges are only available for tickets purchased through the 12th Man Foundation.

If you wish to make an exchange for one of the games listed above, please contact the 12th Man Foundation by emailing tickets@12thmanfoundation.com, calling 888-992-4443 or by visiting the ticket windows on game day.

