Habitat for Humanity makes pathway to home ownership attainable

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -BCS Habitat for Humanity hosts annual classes which offer HUD-Certified housing counseling to Brazos County residents.

The educational classes take a deeper look into home ownership counseling, financial literacy and foreclosure prevention. The classes are completely free, all thanks to the United Way of the Brazos Valley for their funding. Dozens of families will gain the skills they need to purchase and keep their homes.

Home Buyer Manager at Habitat for Humanity, Delia Rabadan, said she’s grateful that people in our community have the opportunity to learn skills that will change their lives.

”I don’t think this would be possible without United Way,” said Rabadan. “For one, were just very grateful they have chosen our organization to provide those funds and let us keep doing what were doing. It is a dream come true that we’ve been going on for almost a decade with the classes.”

