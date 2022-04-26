Advertisement

Jasinski leads Brenham to 4-0 win over Consol in playoff seeding game

Brenham sophomore pitcher Della Jasinski
Brenham sophomore pitcher Della Jasinski(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham softball team beat A&M Consolidated 4-0 at the Bieneski Athletic Complex Tuesday afternoon in a playoff seeding game. Both Brenham and Consol finished the regular season tied for second in the District 19-5A standings, so Brenham will now be the 2 seed and Consol will be the 3 seed.

Sophomore Della Jasinski led the Cubettes on the mound, throwing 13 strikeouts and only allowing one hit on a bunt in the second inning. Jasinski started the game throwing six straight strikeouts in the first two innings.

Avery Mauer got the offense going for the Cubettes in the first inning with a stand-alone triple that turned into a run after a throwing error to third. In the second inning, Annie Beckendorf scored on a wild pitch and Halle Schell had an RBI. Beckendorf had an RBI in the third inning to complete the scoring.

Consol catcher Aiyana Coleman moved to the mound to relieve pitch and pitched three scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Lady Tigers will take on Kingwood Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs beginning Thursday. Brenham will begin the playoffs against New Caney.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
Over 800 BTU customers without power
Editor and longtime employee of The Eagle Darren Benson was laid off and his name was removed...
Lee Enterprises lays off editor of The Eagle, will consolidate role to Waco
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
The campaign will feature the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor...
Centennial Campaign to transform academic, athletic experience for Texas A&M student-athletes

Latest News

2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Texas A&M Set for Midweek Matchup with Lamar
Lady Viking head soccer coach Christopher Gibson announced Monday afternooon that Emeyda Cruz...
Lady Viking soccer standouts Cruz & Martinez announce college playing plans
Fairchild Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week