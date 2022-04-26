Jasinski leads Brenham to 4-0 win over Consol in playoff seeding game

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham softball team beat A&M Consolidated 4-0 at the Bieneski Athletic Complex Tuesday afternoon in a playoff seeding game. Both Brenham and Consol finished the regular season tied for second in the District 19-5A standings, so Brenham will now be the 2 seed and Consol will be the 3 seed.

Sophomore Della Jasinski led the Cubettes on the mound, throwing 13 strikeouts and only allowing one hit on a bunt in the second inning. Jasinski started the game throwing six straight strikeouts in the first two innings.

Avery Mauer got the offense going for the Cubettes in the first inning with a stand-alone triple that turned into a run after a throwing error to third. In the second inning, Annie Beckendorf scored on a wild pitch and Halle Schell had an RBI. Beckendorf had an RBI in the third inning to complete the scoring.

Consol catcher Aiyana Coleman moved to the mound to relieve pitch and pitched three scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Lady Tigers will take on Kingwood Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs beginning Thursday. Brenham will begin the playoffs against New Caney.

