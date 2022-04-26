Advertisement

Lady Viking soccer standouts Cruz & Martinez announce college playing plans

Lady Viking head soccer coach Christopher Gibson announced Monday afternooon that Emeyda Cruz and Leslie Martinez were signing letters of intent to play soccer at the next level.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lady Viking head soccer coach Christopher Gibson announced Monday afternooon that Emeyda Cruz and Leslie Martinez were signing letters of intent to play soccer at the next level.

Emeyda played striker and is going to start her college soccer career at Blinn. The four year letter winner at Bryan High Schools plans on majoring in business.

Leslie played outside midfielder for the Lady Vikings for four seasons and will be attending Richland College. She plans on majoring in Mechanical Manufactoring Engineering.

