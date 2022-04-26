Monday’s record rainfall brought the Brazos Valley the second wettest day of 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station woke up Monday morning on track to be the second driest April of record. As the sun dropped below the horizon, the Brazos Valley went to bed as the second wettest day -- so far -- of 2022.

At 1:50 p.m., Easterwood Airport tipped 2.05″ of rain in the gauge which was enough to break the long-standing, 74-year-old daily rainfall record for April 25th of 2.03″. That 1948 record has been erased and 2.60″ will be written into the record books next to 2022. College Station rainfall records date back to 1882. Coulter Field, on the northeast side of Bryan, collected 3.53″ during Monday’s rain event.

When #bcstx woke up Monday, it was on track to be the 2nd DRIEST April of record. As we go to sleep tonight, we put the second WETTEST day of 2022 in the record books.



Back on track for rainfall in April. Year-to-Date back in the black as well pic.twitter.com/eaHnhZqbYc — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 26, 2022

While isolated 1″ to 2″ totals have been recorded for select parts of the Brazos Valley in March and April, Monday brought the best, widespread rain to the entire Brazos Valley since January 30th. After an exceptionally dry and windy April, that up to Monday had only produced 0.05″ officially, this was a highly needed rain event to keep spring’s rain on track locally. The next drought monitor, released at 7 a.m. Thursday, should show significant improvements area-wide.

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 2.60″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 3.53″

Crockett: 3.05″

Huntsville: 2.44″

Coldspring: 1.80″

Conroe: 1.24″

Madisonville: 1.66″

Leona: 2.53″

Anderson: 1.57″

Navasota: 0.84″

Bellville: 1.15″

Brenham: 2.94″

Caldwell: 1.47″

Giddings: 1.15″

Cameron: 0.59″

Hearne: 0.69”

Hurta Lane (Northeast Brazos County): 2.17″

Carlos: 2.53″

Copperfield (Bryan): 4.70″

Flynn: 2.50″

Jewett: 4.20″

Blackjack (Robertson County): 1.25″

Easterly: 2.30″

Wixon Valley: 4.60″

South Bryan: 3.75″

Smetana: 4.50″

Highway 696 & County Road 324 (Burleson County): 1.25″

Indian Lakes (South College Station): 2.47″

Northwest Brazos County: 2.20″

Snook: 2.04″

Peach Crossing (Brazos County): 2.50″

Kurten: 4.50″

Bremond: 1.25″

Carters Crossing (College Station): 4.25″

Fawn Lake Estates / Dilly Shaw Tap Road: 4.00″

South Nantucket (South Brazos County): 2.75″

Flynn: 1.50

Flo: 2.25″

Iola: 4.08″

Steep Hollow (Bryan): 5.50″

Snook: 2.24″

Greenbrier (Bryan): 5.00″

Smetana: 2.00″

South College Station: 3.25″

Edelweiss Gartens (College Station): 3.27″

Austins Colony (Bryan): 4.50″

Willow Bend / Forest Lakes (Highway 30 and Hardy Weedon): 4.50”

