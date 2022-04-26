Advertisement

Rockdale High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school

A firearm was discovered in a Rockdale High School Student’s backpack Monday.
A firearm was discovered in a Rockdale High School Student’s backpack Monday.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Rockdale police say a Rockdale High School student is in custody after school officials received an anonymous tip that a student was in possession of a firearm Monday.

Officials say Rockdale ISD staff quickly secured the firearm and notified the Rockdale Police Department.

Officials with the Rockdale Police Department say the 15-year-old fled from school grounds prior to law enforcement’s arrival but officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the student.

The suspect was arrested for possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone, a 3rd-degree felony, and placed in the Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center pending a detention hearing to be held later this week.

Officials say a subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile suspect was carrying the firearm for “protection” after receiving perceived threats the previous day.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The complete statement released by the Rockdale Police Department is below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police identify victim in deadly weekend crash
The 15-year-old went missing Sunday but was quickly found after the news of his disappearance...
Missing College Station teen found safe
Updated rain timing & coverage, as of Sunday evening's data
Rain expected Monday: Here’s what to expect & when
22 train cars were displaced during a derailment in Milam county.
Train derails in Milam County
MGN Car Break-ins
Bryan neighborhood sees string of vehicle break-ins, neighbors sound alarm

Latest News

Aquatic Greens Farm is a place where adults with special needs come to learn valuable work and...
Be Remarkable: Sharon Wells is using her farm to help adults with special needs
blinn bryan theatre troupe
Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Top U.S. officials travel to Ukraine
Top U.S. officials make trip to Ukraine
Monday Night Weather Update 4/25