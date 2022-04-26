Rockdale High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Rockdale police say a Rockdale High School student is in custody after school officials received an anonymous tip that a student was in possession of a firearm Monday.

Officials say Rockdale ISD staff quickly secured the firearm and notified the Rockdale Police Department.

Officials with the Rockdale Police Department say the 15-year-old fled from school grounds prior to law enforcement’s arrival but officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the student.

The suspect was arrested for possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone, a 3rd-degree felony, and placed in the Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center pending a detention hearing to be held later this week.

Officials say a subsequent investigation revealed the juvenile suspect was carrying the firearm for “protection” after receiving perceived threats the previous day.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The complete statement released by the Rockdale Police Department is below.

