Taylor Signs Georgia Transfer Tineya Hylton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of Georgia transfer and former player Tineya Hylton on Tuesday.

Hylton comes to Aggieland after spending her first semester at UGA this past spring. Originally, the Toronto native was a member of the 2021 signing class, but due to COVID-19, she reclassified and signed her National Letter of Intent in November of 2021 as part of the 2022 signing class. She gained eligibility at the beginning of the 2022 spring semester when she joined the Lady Bulldog roster.

“Tineya [Hylton] is a shifty guard that has the natural ability to create for herself and others,” Taylor said. “She will make an impact on both ends of the floor. I am excited to see her growth and influence that she will have on our program.”

In her lone semester in Athens, Hylton appeared in eight games off the bench. The 5-foot-7 guard logged a career-high 10 minutes against No. 13 LSU on Feb. 10, scoring nine points with two 3-pointers. Against Arkansas (Feb. 24), Hylton found herself in the ballgame in the waning moments and secured a defensive stop to clinch a one-point victory, 63-62.

Hylton prepped at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before going back to Canada to play at Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto. At Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, she helped her team put together a 25-1 record en route to the 2020 National Association of Christian Athletes Championship. She played on the Become One AAU team and earned MVP honors at the 2021 Ballin Across Borders Games. She was a junior All-American and was a John Lucas 160 Camp invitee.

Hylton becomes the first signee of the Taylor era in Aggieland after Taylor was hired on March 23.

