Texas A&M Set for Midweek Matchup with Lamar

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (26-18) hosts Lamar (9-30) for a midweek contest on Wednesday at Davis Diamond. First pitch between the Aggies and the Cardinals is set for 6 p.m. and airs nationally on SEC Network.

ROLLING PAST THE TIDE

For the first time in program history, the Aggies took the series over No. 2 Alabama last weekend. Friday’s 6-4 victory marked the first win for A&M over a No. 2-ranked team since beating Florida in the NCAA Super Regionals in 2018. On Saturday, the Aggies run-ruled the Crimson Tide, 9-1, in five innings marking the first run-rule of Alabama by a Southeastern Conference opponent since A&M did so in 2016. Additionally, the Crimson Tide had not been run-ruled by an unranked team since 1997.

In the pair of wins, the Aggies’ pitching staff of Grace Uribe, Makinzy Herzog and Emiley Kennedy posted a combined earned run average of 0.58, while Alabama’s staff posted a 7.88 ERA.

SHOWING UP AND SHOWING OUT

The 12th Man showed up and created a homefield advantage for the Aggies against Alabama as a total of 6,463 fans packed Davis Diamond. Texas A&M broke its previous attendance record of 2,194 from 2018 when the stadium opened with 2,231 fans on Friday, before besting that number again on Saturday with 2,455 in attendance. The Aggies rank sixth in the country in overall attendance this season and 13th in average attendance.

HISTORY WITH THE CARDINALS

Texas A&M has won all 15 meetings with Lamar, including 14 in Aggieland. The Aggies hosted the Cardinals as a part of the 2021 Reveille Classic where A&M opened the tournament with an 8-0 run-rule and closed with a 13-3 five-inning victory.. In the tournament finale, Haley Lee’s 3-for-4 outing at the dish was highlighted by three home runs, including a grand slam, and a career-best six RBI.

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.