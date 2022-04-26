Advertisement

Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets establishes scholarship for out of state students

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the corps of cadets looks to expand its membership, they now have another incentive that might convince students to join.

The Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Murray ‘35 Scholarship was created for students who come from out of state and join the Corps of Cadets. The scholarship would eliminate out-of-state tuition and fees. Col. Byron Stebbins says the hope is that this will help with recruiting and retaining members as the Corps tries reach its goal and grow its membership number to 3,000 cadets.

“We recognize that their were a lot of out-of-state kids who wanted to come to Texas A&M, wanted to be in the corps. Unfortunately because of the financial challenges they did not come, so this will help us in that one area” said Stebbins.

The Corps of Cadets says this will save an out-of-state student approximately $21,000 a year. The Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Murray ‘35 Scholarship will launch during the 2022-23 school year.

