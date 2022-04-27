Advertisement

Aggies Land All-American Arkansas Transfer G’Auna Edwards

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field announced the signing of four-time All-American G’Auna ‘GiGi’ Edwards. The standout spent the last three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Edwards highlighted her time in Fayetteville with two All-Southeastern Conference selections after placing third at the 2020 and 2021 SEC Indoor Championships in the pentathlon. At the national level, Edwards garnered four All-America honors with an eighth place finish at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships in the pentathlon (4,148) to help the Razorbacks claim the national team title. She also placed ninth in the long jump at 20-10.5/6.36m.

During the 2021 outdoor season, Edwards finished with Second-Team All-America recognition after finishing 11th in the long jump 20-10/6.35 (-0.3w). Prior to the national meet, she finished with the eighth-best qualifying mark at the NCAA West Regionals at 21-4/6.50m (2.6w).

Most recently, Edwards scored two points at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships placing eighth in the long jump (20-1.5/6.13m) and pentathlon (3,927).

Edwards is eligible to compete beginning the in the fall of 2022.

G’Auna Edwards (Multi-Event, Jumps) – Houston, Texas (Spring HS/Arkansas)

TFRRS Bio

NCAA Championships

2021 Second Team All-American Outdoor Long Jump – 20-10/6.35m (11th)

2021 First Team All-American Indoor Pentathlon – 4,148 (8th)

2021 Second Team All-American Indoor Long Jump – 20-10.5/6.36m (9th)

2019 Second Team All-American Outdoor Long Jump – 20-3.5/6.18m (15th)

All-SEC

2021 Pentathlon – 4,068 (3rd)

2020 Pentathlon – 4,047 (3rd)

