Be A Hero: United Way’s partnership with S.O.S. Ministries

The Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Program is available through S.O.S. Ministries
By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a facility on Groesbeck Street in Bryan that can certainly be described as a multipurpose space.

“We offer welding, plumbing, and CDL training,” said Kyle Salmon with S.O.S Ministries.

In that building, S.O.S. Ministries offers classes through its Jack Threadgill Vocational Training Program. The 90-day program is free and helps men and women learn skills that can lead to great careers.

“We talk to plumbing companies and welding companies and they said ‘absolutely, we need this.’ If y’all can provide them for us, and we know that they, in some cases the S.O.S. seal of approval, they said we’ll hire them and get ‘em in there,” said Salmon.

The small class size and mentoring through the program helps their students in other ways too.

“We also have a life skill portion to it, where we talk about about being a good parent. We talk about being a good husband or wife,” said Salmon.

Salmon says the program has been in place for about four years and support from the United Way of the Brazos Valley helped them get started years before they expected.

“When the United Way gave us the initial seed money, it then allowed us to go to some other entities and organizations and say, ‘hey, we have this. Can you help us get a little further,’” he said.

In addition to the funding, Salmon says United Way gives them great exposure to other potential donors and volunteers, making it easier for them to continue being a valuable resource in our community.

“The best joy that we’ve seen, we have a graduation ceremony at the end of the year. What’s so fun is they’ll bring their whole family, and so their kids get to see them receive a certificate, get to see this thing that they’ve completed. I think, especially for our fathers, to know that their kid is seeing them accomplish something is incredible,” said Salmon.

